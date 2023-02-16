Reece James Opens Up On Graham Potter’s Lack Of Experience In The UCL Ahead Of Dortmund Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea right-back Reece James has been speaking to the media ahead of tonight’s Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg against Borrusia Dortmund.

The English defender spoke at length about the underfire Chelsea boss as the team prepare to face a stern test against an in-form German team.

James on working under Potter:

“He’s a great manager to work under, a very good person. That helps a lot. The relationship, how well you get on with the players is a big part. He laid his cards out early when he arrived. That helped a lot.

“It’s very hard for the manager and the situation we’re in. He’s trying to help new players, work out which team is the best to play, get results. A lot of factors come into play. It’s a very hard role to manage.”

Speaking about the manager’s lack of experience, James said he doesn’t think that because Potter hasn’t coached in the Champions League before, it means his team can’t go on to win it.

Reece James on Graham Potter’s lack of UCL experience:

“He’s a proven manager, that’s the reason he got the job. I don’t think that him not managing in the competition means he can’t go on and win it. It’s just something that hadn’t been ticked off yet.”

He went on to praise the former Brighton boss’ tactical flexibility and says every one in the team is understanding their roles and with time, they will gel and start winning matches.

“There’s basic tactics and some that change from game to game depending on the opponents. Everyone’s understanding their roles. With time, the new players understanding it, we’ll gel and get stronger.”

Source: beINSPORTS_EN

