Reece James’ Instagram Post Last Night Could Divide Chelsea’s Dressing Room Due To It’s Wrong Timing

Last night, Chelsea right-back sparked mixed reactions on social media after he posted what many have described as a ‘cryptic message’ on his Instagram story.

The English defender who returned to action for Chelsea in the disappointing 0-0 draw against Fulham on Friday night after a long layoff due to injury took to his official Instagram page and posted this:

Reece James: “If you’ve got to persuade them to help carry the bricks, they aren’t the ones to build with.”

Although there is no indication that this post has anything to do with Chelsea football club and his teammates, many have been alleging that it might be.

We know that Chelsea are undergoing a rebuilding process currently and that some of the players are playing as if they are being persuaded to help carry the bricks.

Because of this, people are alleging that the right-back is aiming a dig at some of these players and suggesting that they are to be sold.

Whether there is any element of truth to these allegations or not, I believe the timing of this post from Reece James is very bad. The player could not have posted this at a more wronger time.

Some of the Chelsea players would see this on his Instagram and feel like he is talking about the team even though I’m willing to bet he wasn’t.

That post is simply a motivational quote that’s meant to inspire anyone reading it but the fact that it could easily be misunderstood as a dig at some of his teammates, there might be problems.

For Potter and Chelsea’s sake, this post isn’t about the club and it is about another completely different thing. Because then, the dressing room might be divided.

What Fans Are Saying About This

