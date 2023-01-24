Reece James and Ben Chilwell all smiles as they return to training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Chelsea Football Club Duo, Reece James and Ben Chilwell were spotted training with the first team squad at the club’s training complex, Cobham.

Photos of the two wing backs training surfaced online today being Tuesday the 24th day of January, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to express their excitement.

James and Chilwell have been out for the past couple of weeks as a result of a knee injury and seeing them returning to training is a huge boost for the squad as they are considered as vital parts of the team.

In the above photos, Both Reece James and Ben Chilwell could be clearly spotted at Cobham and they seems really happy upon their return. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

