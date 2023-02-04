Red Card: Players That Erik Ten Hag Can Play in Casemiro’s Position

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s central defensive midfielder Casemiro was red-carded in Manchester United’s match against Crystal Palace, a game which Manchester United eventually won. Casemiro is a player that Manchester United will miss because of his importance whenever he is on the pitch, but due to the red card, Erik Ten Hag needs to find a replacement for the midfielder. The following are the available replacements for Casemiro:

Fred

The Brazilian international is not a defensive midfielder, but the player has the ability to play that position because he can make interceptions and he also has the energy to run around and also win tackles.

Victor Lindelof

The Sweden international is a very intelligent player, and he can play across many positions on the pitch. Erik Ten Hag tasted him in the middle of the park in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, and the player didn’t disappoint him.

Sabitzer

The Manchester United new boy that was signed from Bayern Munich on loan is a player capable of playing any position in the middle of the park. The player will easily slot into the role if Ten Hag decides to cast him there.

It is yet to be known whether the former Ajax boss will play any of the players in the role; the coach might just decide to play a double pivot in the midfield.

Casemiro will miss Manchester United’s home and away matches against Leeds United and also against Leicester City in the English Premier League.

Comment on your views below.

TheTirelessWriter (

)