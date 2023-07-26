Record Signings Of Each Premier League Clubs

Enzo Fernandez became Chelsea’s record signing after his €121 million transfer from Benfica. The Blues secured his signature after he helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup. He was also named young player of the tournament and was also Argentina’s best midfielder in the WC.

Enzo struggled to continue his impressive form at Chelsea last season and dropped considerably in performance. He’s among the player to watch out for in 2022/2023 season. Enzo Fernandez is expected to get back to his best form under Mauricio Pochettino.

Jack Grealish is Manchester City’s record signing. He joined Pep Guardiola’s side for a fee of €117.5 million and has remained highly consistent in performance ever since his big money move to Etihad.

Arsenal spent €116.6 million to secure the signing of Rice from West Ham United. Declan Rice is now the most expensive signing of all time in Arsenal. He has made few appearances for the Gunners and can be considered as an upgrade to Arsenal’s midfield.

Manchester United spent €105 million on signing Pogba from Juventus and he’s their most expensive signing of all time.

Liverpool spent €84.7 million on signing Van Dijk from Southampton, he’s their most expensive signing ever.

Newcastle United spent €70 million on signing Isak from Real Sociedad, he’s their most expensive signing of all time and has already established himself as one of the best strikers in the premier league.

Tottenham spent €62 million on signing Ndombele and he’s their most expensive signing of all time.

Sebastian Haller is West Ham’s record signing, Cunha is Wolves’s record signing , Sigurdsson is Everton’s record signing, Pedro is Brighton’s record signing.

