Reasons Why The Chelsea Number 9 Shirt Isn’t Cursed Like It Is Being Alleged

There is a myth around Chelsea that the club’s jersey number 9 is cursed and that strikers who pick that number do not go on to enjoy a very successful career at the club.

This became a thing after the likes of Kezman, Boulahrouz, Sidwell, Torres, Falcao, Higuain, Morata, Lukaku and Aubameyang all failed to live up to the billing at the club. Because of this, fans and most people in the football world strongly believe the number is cursed.

Why The Number Isn’t Cursed

To me, that “No. 9” shirt isn’t cursed. The fact that some past players who wore the number had issues and did not succeed at the club doesn’t mean that it is a given that everyone who wears it will struggle to shine.

It is important to note that the last Chelsea striker to score at least 15 goals in a single EPL season since Diego Costa is Tammy Abraham wore the number 9 shirt. If there was a curse Tammy wouldn’t have enjoyed a really good spell with the club during the time he was still playing.

Currently at the club, that number is vacant as no one picked it for the new campaign. Even the new striker Nicolas Jackson did not take the number and instead took the number Didier Drogba first started with at the club.

Sooner or later someone has to wear the No. 9 and the player might end up becoming a club legend. The narrative that brought about the ‘curse’ tag associated with the number seems really entertaining, but to me, it is absolutely wrong.

