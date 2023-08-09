SPORT

Reasons Why Rasmus Hojlund Is Yet To Get Man United Shirt Number.

Rasmus Hojlund’s eagerly awaited transition to Manchester United took place this summer, yet he remains without a shirt number, days after the move. To secure the 20-year-old striker from Atalanta, United expended a staggering £64m with an additional £8m in add-ons. Although Hojlund’s arrival has been publicly acknowledged, the jersey he will don as a United player remains a mystery.

Reports from Sky Sports indicate that United’s initial payment of £64m, plus the add-ons, secured the services of the Danish prodigy. His commitment to the club is cemented through a five-year contract, including a potential 12-month extension.

Currently, the No.17 shirt, which Hojlund sported at Atalanta, is unavailable at United, as it is worn by Brazilian midfielder Fred. Speculation surrounds Fred’s potential departure, with Fulham and Galatasaray expressing interest in acquiring his talents. United’s chance to recoup some of their £53m investment from 2018 lies within this summer transfer window. As anticipation grows, fans eagerly await the announcement of Hojlund’s official United shirt number.

