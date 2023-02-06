Reasons Why Potential Messi’s Move To Manchester City Will Cement His Career

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There were rumors that Messi may not renew his contract at his present club, Paris Saint-Germain, but the authenticity of the source of the news is not evident.

The rumor made a lot of football fans assume that the Argentine forward may move to his former club, Barcelona, or their desired clubs.

One of the clubs where Messi has been rumored to sign a contract is Manchester City. Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola, was once a coach in Barcelona, where he tutored Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars.

Pep Guardiola was not just Messi’s coach; he was also his friend. After the World Cup win in December 2022, Guardiola made a verdict about the PSG star, stating that even without a World Cup, Messi would still be his greatest player of all time.

The Manchester City coach’s statement made a lot of football fans happy, and they wished to see a reunion between Pep and Messi.

Lionel Messi has won a lot in the football industry, but moving to Manchester City will cement his career even more because Messi works well with Pep Guardiola’s tactics and strategies. Other reasons are:

Messi’s rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al Nassr, a club in Saudi Arabia, has played in three different leagues in Europe, which boosted his fame and career. On the other hand, Messi has played for two clubs in Europe: Barcelona and PSG, but his move to Manchester City will equal the number of clubs his rival has played for in Europe.

Another reason why Messi’s move will earn him more accolades is that the English Premier League has been said to be one of the toughest leagues in the world, and many great players have boosted their careers and made a name for themselves there.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo came into the limelight when he joined Manchester United some decades ago and later joined them again in 2021. Messi’s move to Manchester City will determine if he can cope in a league that is said to be tough.

Also, Messi has been trolled for years because of his inability to speak English. Although the Argentine clarified that he could understand and speak a little of the English language, many still decided to troll him for that because his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is a bit fluent in the language.

So moving to a club in England will definitely boost his English and put a smile on the faces of his fans and a slap on his haters.



