Reasons why Neymar will never win the Ballon D’or till he retires from football.

Unarguably one of the most talented footballers of this generation, Neymar Jr posses all the natural abilities to do well and stand out as the best Player in the world. The Brazilian has won some of the biggest trophies and also played in some of the biggest games ever.

But there is one personal accolade that he might no lay his hands on till he retires and that is the Ballon D’or award. Neymar’s best friend amd teammate, Leo Messi has won 7 of it, his self professed mentor, Cristiano Ronaldo has collected 5 and even a Midfielder in Luka Modric has won one but him, Neymar has won nothing despite playing at the top level of football in the last decade. His closest to the award was a 3rd place finish in 2015.

Here is why the Brazilian striker will never win it. Neymar’s controversial attitude off the field has been a reoccurring topic of discussion from his time at Barcelona down to PSG where he has reportedly gotten worse with his outlandish party lifestyle and petty complaints during games.

This attitude has definitely not won him sympathy among football fans who have now turned on him based on his lifestyle choices and not necessarily his footballing abilities hence why winning the Ballon D’or is a longshot for the Brazilian.

Neymar’s stats this season for a Player of his level is good but guess what, he will not get mentioned for the Ballon D’or because whenever PSG needs him the most, he gets injured, gets himself stupidly sent off or even involved in an unnecessary controversial situation. He is not even PSG’s main star with teammates, Kylian Mbappe and Leo Messi way ahead of him.

It is a sad reality for a Footballer with so much ability and talent.

What is your opinion?

