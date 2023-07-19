Manchester United’s preseason is in full swing, providing an opportunity for the team’s players to showcase their talent and potential ahead of the upcoming season. However, not all players have lived up to expectations during these exhibition matches. Mason Mount, a promising young midfielder, has experienced a dip in form during the preseason, raising concerns among fans and coaching staff alike. In this article, we explore the reasons why Manchester United should consider loaning Mason Mount following his two poor preseason games.

Development and Confidence

Loan spells have proven to be beneficial for young players in the past, providing them with valuable playing time and experience in different environments. Mason Mount, who has already shown his talent at Chelsea, could benefit from a temporary move to another club where he can play regularly. By gaining consistent match experience, he can further develop his skills, improve his decision-making on the field, and boost his confidence.

Reduce Pressure

At Manchester United, the pressure to perform at the highest level is immense. Young players often face additional scrutiny, especially when they are perceived as potential stars of the future. Mason Mount’s recent poor preseason form might indicate that the weight of expectations is impacting his performances. A loan move to a club with lower stakes and less media scrutiny could offer him a chance to regain his composure and play without the constant pressure.

