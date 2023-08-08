Reasons Why Manchester United Should Consider Keeping Fred This Summer

The summer transfer window is a time of change and reshuffling for football clubs, and Manchester United is no exception. One player whose future has been subject to speculation is Fred, the Brazilian midfielder. While critics have been quick to point out his shortcomings, there are several reasons why Manchester United should consider retaining Fred for the upcoming season.

Reason 1: Tactical Versatility

Fred’s skillset offers Manchester United tactical flexibility that shouldn’t be overlooked. His ability to operate as a box-to-box midfielder or even as a deeper-lying playmaker has proven invaluable in various matches. His defensive work rate and ability to win back possession make him an important asset when facing challenging opponents. This versatility provides the team with options and allows the manager to adapt the game plan based on the opposition.

Reason 2: Energetic Work Ethic

Fred’s energetic and hardworking approach on the field sets an example for his teammates. His tireless efforts to press opponents, regain possession, and provide defensive cover create a solid foundation for the team’s overall structure. In a high-pressing system, players like Fred are essential to disrupt the opponent’s buildup and maintain a constant level of pressure. His attitude and commitment to the team’s cause can inspire others and contribute to a positive team environment.

Reason 3: Potential for Improvement

While Fred has faced criticism for his passing accuracy and decision-making at times, it’s important to note that he is still a relatively young player with room to develop. Under the right guidance and coaching, his technical skills and decision-making could see improvement. Manchester United has a history of nurturing talent and helping players reach their potential, and Fred could benefit from this approach. With time and proper guidance, he might be able to address his weaknesses and become an even more effective player.

