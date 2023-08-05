Manchester United recently said goodbye to goalkeeper David De Gea, who has been a key figure in the team for 12 years. However, his departure left fans questioning the club’s decision to sign Andre Onana in particular to replace him. Onana conceded in the opener with a long-range shot from outside the penalty area, raising concerns about his goalkeeping ethics and decision-making. In this article, we look at why Manchester United regrets the move of De Gea to Onana.

Experience and Knowledge:

David De Gea has been a cornerstone of the Manchester United defense for over a decade. His extensive Premier League experience and familiarity with the club’s style of play have made him a reliable player in the position. Onana, meanwhile, is relatively new to English football after leaving Ajax. The lack of experience in the Premier League could pose a big problem for Cameroon’s goalkeepers, who have difficulty adjusting to the pace and intensity of the league.

Leadership and Communication:

Throughout his life at Manchester United, De Gea has shown strong leadership skills and effective communication with defenders. A team keeper who can defend is essential for a team to succeed, especially in high-pressure situations. It doesn’t take long for him to develop these qualities and establish a solid relationship with the defensive line, but that can lead to vulnerabilities early on.

Consistency and shot-stopping:

One of De Gea’s most notable attributes was his ability to make decisive saves during matches. His ability to stop shots often lifted teams out of a pinch and provided a vital link. Onana has a promising shoot-stopping ability, but De Gea’s streak may be difficult to replicate. Trying to live up to his predecessor’s reputation could affect his performances, which could lead to a setback for Manchester United.

Emotional attachment and fan support:

After working for the club for many years, De Gea has developed a strong bond with the fans. Supporters cherish the memories he built during his tenure, and his departure was greeted with mixed feelings. This emotional connection creates more attention and anticipation for Onan, which can make it difficult to win the hearts and minds of fans.

Manchester United’s decision to part with David De Gea after 12 years as No. 1 goalkeeper has undoubtedly been a momentous change for the club. Andre Onana has shown promise as a talented defender, but the difficulties associated with adapting to the Premier League and De Gea’s legacy could bring regrets to the club. Only time will tell how this goalkeeping transition will turn out and whether Onana can succeed in replacing his predecessor. Until then, Manchester United fans will look forward to the beginning of a new era in the team’s history.

