Manchester City, coached by Pep Guardiola, had a fantastic 2022–2023 Premier League season, winning three titles.

After a spectacular comeback at the close of the 2022/2023 season, Manchester City won the English Premier League, dethroning Arsenal, who had led the League for 248 days.

They also had a successful FA season, advancing to the championship game and winning 2-1 against city rivals Manchester United.The two goals were scored by IIkay Gundogan.

After making club history by winning the Champions League, Manchester City continued their impressive performance.Rodrigo’s golden goal sealed City’s historic victory.Despite Inter Milan’s strong performance, City proved superior and won the title.

There are a lot of changes happening at Premier League clubs after their treble success.Manchester City is open to dismissing players and making key additions to the roster.

This article presents two arguments against the likelihood that City will defend their Premier League title in the 2023–2024 season.

1.The loss of key members of the team

Manchester City tried to persuade IIkay Gundogan, their captain and an FA super star, to remain with the club, but he ultimately signed with Barcelona.This spells disaster for Manchester City’s engine unless they get to work on it immediately.

Silva, another pivot player, has been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia, which means City may lose him as well.As the two players have been the backbone for City, this may be a major blow as well.

It will be difficult for City to defend the league even if they sign, because they may be just as dangerous as they were last season.

2.Extra Premier League Club Events

City look like they’ve dominated the League, but Arsenal came close to winning it last season before falling short.Deck a Rice, Kai Havertz, Timber, and possibly others have received funding this time around.Arteta has prepared himself to not repeat the same mistakes he made last year.

But Manchester United is also a buyer, with recent acquisitions including Newcastle, Chelsea, and Liverpool.They have studied City’s style of play and are now ready to thwart their efforts to win the Premier League.

