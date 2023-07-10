Reasons Why Man Utd Should Remove Højlund From Their Transfer Plans This Summer

Manchester United’s striking position lacked someone who could guarantee them a good number of goals last season which kind off affected their performance in all competitions. Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst, and Anthony Martial were all used in that position for the Red Devils but they couldn’t deliver the performance expected of them. The Red Devils have the intention of solving their present striking problem in this transfer window as they have been linked to the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Rasmus Højlund.

Well, it seems it might be a bit hard for Manchester United to complete the signing of either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen so they have created room for another striking option which is Atalanta’s Wonderkid Rasmus Højlund. Rasmus Højlund hit the spotlight for Atalanta last season when he bagged nine goals and four assists in his 34 appearances in the Serie A. The Danish International is a decent striker for his age, being very physical, and also a carrier of the ball but there are a few flaws in his game which are enough reasons for Man United to drop their interest in him this summer.

Let’s take a look at the two reasons why Manchester United should remove Rasmus Hojlund from their transfer plans this summer

1, Højlund Is An Average Finisher In Front Of Goal.

Rasmus Højlund is honestly not the kind of striker Manchester United need to solve their present striking problem. The Danish International isn’t the best when it comes to finishing off clear-cut chances. The 20-year-old barely score incredible goals apart from easy tap-ins which he might see all the time at Manchester United next season. I believe Red Devils need a way better Centre-Forward than him.

2, Højlund Isn’t A Serious Aerial Threat.

Rasmus Højlund isn’t really good when it comes to scoring headers. The Danish International isn’t a real threat when it comes to converting aerial balls delivered into the opposition’s 18-yard box. This is definitely a big no-no for Manchester United because they presently need a striker who will be good with both his feet and also his head for aerial balls conversion.

