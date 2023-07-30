Reasons Why Hojlund could have a Weghorst’s career at Man United

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Atalanta over the permanent signing of Rasmus Hojlund and for some reasons the striker could have a Weghorst’s career at the Premier League club.

Recalled Weghorst joined Manchester United for short spell in January till the end of last season and he had woeful performances in total. He didn’t find the net in the Premier League despite his numerous appearances. His goals were scored in the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

As a result of this, Hojlund could also have the same career because the striker is not proven yet before Manchester United are paying that huge fee to sign him. A look at Hojlund’s statistics shows that he is not the profile striker that Manchester United needs and this might make him flop next season.

Hojlund scored a total of 12 league goals for Atalanta and Sturm Graz in over 30 appearances last season. The Premier League is very intense and it is not for players who haven’t been proven especially when playing for a big club.

Do you also agree that Hojlund could have a Weghorst's career at Manchester United?



