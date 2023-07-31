Reasons Why Footballers Cover Their Mouth When Speaking

As we watch football games, we often see players covering their mouths while talking to each other on the pitch. Some may think this is just a habit or a way to add more mystery to the sport. However, the truth behind this gesture is actually more fascinating than what we initially think.

However, verbal communication can be a major source of information for the opposing team to know what their opponents plan to do next. For example, a player may yell out to their teammate to pass them the ball, indicating a possible upcoming play.

Covering the mouth prevents lip readers or cameras from catching what the players are saying. This can prevent opponents from being able to guess the team’s next moves, giving them an upper hand in the game.

But this is not the only reason why players cover their mouths. It also serves as a form of protection for the players. Players can talk about their tactics without their opponents being able to lip read their conversation. And this not only helps keep the tactics a secret, but it can also protect the players’ physical safety by ensuring that opposing players cannot hear if they are targeting specific players.

Overall, covering their mouths while talking on the pitch is an important and strategic move that helps players maintain their competitive edge while protecting their secrets.

Sammy67 (

)