Reasons Why Eden Hazard Is Better Than Mohamed Salah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah are two of the most talented and successful players in the world. Both have had tremendous success in their respective clubs, and both have been recognised as some of the most impactful players in the world. However, there are certain aspects of Hazard’s game that have made him stand out above Salah in my opinion. In this article, I will discuss five reasons why Eden Hazard has been a better player than Mohamed Salah.

1. Superior Technique: Eden Hazard is renowned for his impressive dribbling and ball control. His ability to keep possession in tight spaces and his agility make him a difficult player to dispossess. In comparison, Salah’s technique is not as polished. While he can still be a dangerous player, Hazard’s superior technique gives him an edge that is unmatched by Salah.

2. Better Decision Making: Hazard is known for his excellent decision making on the pitch. He is able to pick out the right pass or the right movement, which often helps his team create chances. His ability to read the game and make the correct decisions has been a major factor in his success. In comparison, Salah’s decision making can often be questionable, leading to costly mistakes.

3. More Versatile: Hazard is a very versatile player and can play in a variety of positions. He has been used on the wings, as a midfielder, and even as a forward. His versatility makes him a valuable asset for any team, as he can be deployed in a variety of roles. Salah, on the other hand, is more of a one-dimensional player, and he is often deployed as a winger.

4. Creative Play: Hazard is renowned for his creative play. He is capable of conjuring up moments of magic and has a knack for producing moments of individual brilliance. He is also an excellent passer of the ball and can create chances out of nothing. Salah, on the other hand, is more of a one-dimensional player and relies on his pace and directness to create chances.

5. Higher Work Rate: Hazard is known for his high work rate and his willingness to help out his team in both attack and defence. He is able to cover a lot of ground and often tracks back to help out his defence. Salah, on the other hand, is not as active defensively and can be seen as a ‘luxury’ player.

Metizen (

)