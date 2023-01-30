Reasons why Chelsea should sell Jorginho to Arsenal this winter transfer window.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chelsea and Arsenal rivalry is one of the most storied in the Premier League, and the recent transfer window rumours regarding Jorginho have only intensified the rivalry between the two clubs. Jorginho, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

With the Blues looking to rebuild their squad under their new manager, Graham Potter, it would make sense for them to part ways with the Italian midfielder and get some much-needed funds in the process.

This article will outline some of the reasons why Chelsea should consider selling Jorginho to Arsenal this winter transfer window.

First and foremost, Arsenal have been long admirers of Jorginho and are keen on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium. With the Gunners in desperate need of a deep-lying playmaker, Jorginho would be a perfect fit for their system of play. His ball-winning ability and accurate passing range would give Arsenal a creative edge in midfield and help them dominate games.

Secondly, Chelsea are in need of funds to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window. With the Blues likely to spend heavily on new players, selling Jorginho could be a wise financial move. The Italian midfielder could fetch a hefty fee, which would go a long way in helping Chelsea strengthen their squad.

Finally, Jorginho has been in and out of the Chelsea team this season and could benefit from a fresh start at Arsenal. With Arsenal looking to build a new project under Mikel Arteta, Jorginho could be an important player for them going forward. Moreover, with the Gunners lacking the necessary funds to invest in new players, signing Jorginho on a cut-price deal would be a shrewd move for them.

In conclusion, Chelsea should consider selling Jorginho to Arsenal this winter transfer window. Not only would it benefit them financially, but it would also help the Gunners in terms of creativity and ball-winning ability in midfield. Moreover, it could also be beneficial for Jorginho himself, as he could benefit from a fresh start at a new club.

