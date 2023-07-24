Reasons why Chelsea might regret loaning Angelo against fans’ will This Summer

Angelo Gabriel have had nice performances for Chelsea in the last two games which is why fans want him to be part of the starting lineup next season. Meanwhile, Chelsea might regret loaning him out this summer for some reasons.

Angelo joined Chelsea from Santos in his wish to play at the top level. The Brazilian is a skilled left winger who has been backed to have a nice future in his career. Angelo will face competition from Noni Madueke for the right-wing spot next season.

Chelsea has also been busy on the transfer market with reports saying that they are interested in signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and Kudus from AFC Ajax which is why the club is considering loaning Angelo till the end of next season.

Loaning Angelo has positive and negative consequences. The positive part is that he will be loaned to the club where he would have more playing time while the negative part is that he might not break into Chelsea’s team again.

However, Chelsea might regret letting them move on loan because the 21-year-old has so far shown his stuff. His one-touch, rive and and1v1 skills look clean. The guy also makes the right decisions 9/10 which shows he deserves a chance next season.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)