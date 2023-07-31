SPORT

Reasons Why Chelsea Fans Should Not Be Deceived By Their Impressive Pre-season Displays

With the new English Premier League season set to get underway in less than two weeks, Chelsea, like all the other 19 teams that will be competing against each other for Manchester City’s crown have been working really hard and fixing their squads for what would surely be a long and difficult campaign.

After enduring their worst campaign in the history of the Premier League last season, Chelsea will be looking to turn things around for good and start competing at the top end of the table where they belong.

The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino has shown great promise and has given fans hope that the coming season could be a great one.Impressively, the blues emerged winners of the inaugural edition of the Premier League Summer Series, a mini-tournament played in the United States of America between 6 very good EPL teams after topping the group in an unbeaten run.

This triumph, though impressive, should not deceive Chelsea fans as they head into the new season. Yes, they look like a new team capable of competing but there should be a minimal expectation because things might not go so smoothly when the season starts.

Pochettino is working with a very young team and the expectations should be reasonable. A top 4 finish would be an incredible achievement for the blues next season considering they would be playing just a game a week due to their absence in the European competitions.

In the aftermath of winning the Summer Series, some Chelsea fans have been getting carried aways, saying the team is capable of winning the League next season.Okay, maybe that is possible, but it is highly improbable and it is imperative for these fans to know that they should not put too much pressure in this new and young team.

