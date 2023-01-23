This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi has been the defining player of Barcelona for the past two decades, and there are many reasons why the club should go all in for the re-signing of the seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner. With the recent claim made by Gerard Romero that Messi does not want to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, it creates an opportunity for Barcelona to lure the 35-year-old back to the Camp Nou.

First, Messi is a natural leader and the perfect figurehead for the club. Not only is he one of the greatest players of all time, but he is also seen as a role model by many of the younger players at Barcelona. His presence in the dressing room and on the pitch can help inspire and motivate the squad and ensure that Barcelona remain competitive in the future.

Second, Messi is an invaluable asset to the club, both on and off the pitch. His presence on the team helps to attract sponsors, investors, and fans to the club, which in turn brings in more revenue. Moreover, Messi’s individual brilliance also helps Barcelona win games, as he has been instrumental in helping the team win numerous titles.

Third, Messi is a symbol of Barcelona’s identity and history. He has been a part of the club since he was 13, and it is impossible to imagine Barcelona without him. He is the face of the club, and his return would be seen as a sign of loyalty and commitment from the Catalan giants.

Finally, Messi’s return to Barcelona would make the club more attractive to other potential signings. Players will be more inclined to join a club with one of the greatest players of all time, and this could help Barcelona bolster their squad and compete for more trophies.

In conclusion, there are many reasons why Barcelona should go all in for the re-signing of Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain. From a football perspective, he is a leader and an invaluable asset to the club both on and off the pitch. His presence in the team would also make the club more attractive to potential signings, as well as symbolise the club’s identity and history.

