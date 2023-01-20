This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the transfer window still open, Arsenal have successfully completed a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard in the wake of Chelsea hijacking the Gunners’ deal for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 28-year-old Trossard has been an impressive performer for Brighton since joining from Racing Genk in the summer of 2019, and Arsenal have made a shrewd move in signing the Belgian winger.

Trossard has the ability to play both on the wing and in a more central attacking role, and his versatility could be a major asset for Arsenal this season. His ability to pick out a killer pass and score goals from outside the box makes him a real threat from midfield.

The midfielder also has an impressive defensive record, making 2.3 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game last season. This is an area that Arsenal have been desperate to improve on in recent years, and Trossard’s presence could add some much-needed steel in the middle of the park.

In comparison, Chelsea’s signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk looks like a much riskier move. The Ukrainian midfielder is still relatively unknown in the Premier League and has yet to prove his worth at this level.

He has also been inconsistent in the past, with his form in the Ukrainian Premier League fluctuating from one season to the next. This could be a major concern for Chelsea, as they need a reliable performer in the middle of the park if they are to challenge for honours this season.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s signing of Trossard looks like a much better deal than Chelsea’s transfer of Mudryk. Trossard is an experienced Premier League player and has the potential to add real quality to the Gunners’ midfield. On the other hand, Mudryk is an unknown quantity, and his form in the Ukrainian Premier League has been far from consistent.

