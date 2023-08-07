Reasons why Arsenal are stronger this season than last season

Arsenal won their first trophy of the season, defeating Manchester City 4-1 on penalties to lift the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

It could mean nothing, but it could also mean everything, as Arsenal began the season with a come-from-behind victory over Manchester City. After Pep Guardiola’s team dominated the first half hour, the Gunners climbed into the game.

Cole Palmer curled in a wonderful ball for City to take the lead with 15 minutes remaining. But, as Arsenal has demonstrated throughout Mikel Arteta’s tenure, they never give up, and a deflected Leandro Trossard goal tied the game.

1. William Saliba again proves his worth

Personally, I believe Arsenal would have won the league if Saliba had been fit for the title run-in last season. There will be doubters, but I recommend watching his masterclass versus Erling Haaland. The Frenchman was a monster in the heart of the defence, and while it is pre-season, a performance like this is far preferable to Haaland running wild.

Saliba, who has formed an excellent combination with Gabriel, is gradually emerging as the defensive leader, and keeping one of the best attackers on the planet on the outside is a feather in his crown. Arsenal will not receive any league points for his actions, but it gives Saliba confidence when he faces Haaland again in the league.

2. Winning mentality being built

Yes, it’s pre-season, and winning or losing the Community Shield has no bearing on the impending Premier League season. But it may have given Arsenal considerably more than it could have gotten out of the game.

While the result is excellent in and of itself, it also built on what has been a solid pre-season and shown that Arsenal can compete with a team many consider to be the finest in the world.

Furthermore, the psychology of victory may be good in the long run. Some will argue that the game was meaningless in general, but look at Guardiola’s and Arteta’s celebrations.

