Reasons Chelsea May Come Out Victorious Against Luton Town

Chelsea takes on Luton Town Today in their third opening games of the season and they will be hoping to go back to winning ways against the Premier League minnow. Ahead of the game below are two reasons why we feel Chelsea may come out victorious against the newly promoted team.

1. Chelsea’s Lost last week;

Their 3-1 loss against West Ham United would propel them to give their best against Luton town today to avoid setting a bad record.

2. Fear of their fans;

The pressure is mounting already from their fans, and Chelsea must do well against Luton town to avoid the full wrath of their fans.

3. Luton Town are Minnows;

Clearly, Chelsea has the upper hand going into the game, and they will surely or looks likely to overpower Luton Town.

4. Player influence;

Enzo Fernandes has been key for Chelsea and he is certainly the difference and he looks likely to be today again.

Elijah2022 (

)