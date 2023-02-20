Reasons Chelsea Board should ignore the call for potter’s sack and support Potter fully

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter arrived at Chelsea with lots of hopes and expectations from the Chelsea Fans. His work with Brighton was very good and with Tuchel leaving, the fans expected a better candidate. However, 4 months later, Chelsea is still 10th placed in the table, they are out of all Domestic cup competitions, and are almost on the verge of leaving the Champions League.

While many fans are clamoring for the sack of Potter, in my opinion, the board should support Potter rather than cast him out. Here are my reason;

Firstly, Potter arrived at Chelsea with no pre-season with the players. As he started to get his feet at the club, Chelsea was hit with several injuries to their key players. Boehly did the right thing by bringing in new quality players.

However, all the new players that joined Chelsea were not from the Premier League. Infusing several players into a new system at once will be difficult for most managers as well.

Secondly, Boehly has always stated that he is building a project with Chelsea. With the contract, Chelsea gave Potter and the new players, it was evident the owner wants to change the club philosophy of sacking coaches and selling out players as soon as they drop form. If Boehly and the Board mean this, they should give Potter till at least the end of the season. If things get worse without any improvement, then they can decide at the end of the season. Sacking Potter mid-season seems illogical.

