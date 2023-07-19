Reason Why Kai Havertz May Win The Golden Boot If Arteta Plays Him As A Striker

Germany’s young sensation Kai Havertz arrived at Arsenal with high hopes and with the tactical brilliance of manager Mikel Arteta, he was able to force his way to the Golden Boot. Havertz has shown versatility in attacking positions, but as a striker, he can thrive in Arsenal’s formation. In this article, we look at the compelling reasons why Havertz has been awarded the prestigious Golden Boot if Arteta wants to use him as the centerpiece of Arsenal’s attack.

Arsenal’s fluid attack and Arteta’s tactical system:

The main reason Havertz has excelled as Arsenal’s main striker is Mikel Arteta’s tactical system and the fluidity he brings to his attacking play. Arteta’s philosophy revolves around a dynamic, possession-based approach with an emphasis on complex passing and intelligent movement.

Under Havertz, Arsenal’s attack has taken on a new versatility. His tactical awareness and ability to coordinate play perfectly make him a formidable force behind the back three. As a forward, Havertz can exploit gaps in opposition defenses and his unique vision allows him to create chances for his teammates.

