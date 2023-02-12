Reason Why Graham Potter Is Chelsea’s Problem

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea fans were furious with manager Graham Porter after he was given he needed to succeed at the club following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Chelsea have won just one of their last seven Premier League games and are on a three-game losing streak with four draws and two defeats. The Blues are still ninth in the league, 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, with Liverpool awaiting their game.

Chelsea had an impressive first 25 minutes against West Ham, but João Félix’s Chelsea opener lost momentum as West Ham equalized. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and could have been an easy win for Chelsea with the quality of the team.

In this article, we will write about how Graham Potter has become a real problem for Chelsea this season.

1. No game model

Chelsea have not had a clear identity under Graham Porter this season, unlike when Thomas Tuchel was manager. It is a very difficult team to play under the former manager.

Until this season, Chelsea’s teams have relied heavily on the contributions of individual players without a clear pattern of teams playing together and winning games together as a team, and Chelsea’s owners agreed. You should be worried. Under the leadership of Graham Potter’s management team.

2. The quality of the team

Chelsea have one of the best squads in the league of very talented players but Graham Potter is not picking the best and that is starting to show the level of his incompetence.

A lot of money has been spent recruiting and returning top players from injury, but nothing seems to have changed the team’s performance. When he does not get the desired result in his hands, the coach should be questioned.

Three. Wrong Lineups and Substitutions

Graham Potter started Ruben Loftus-Cheek with Enzo Fernandez in central midfield, but it was a poor decision to start the Englishman in this match.

After watching the first half, Graham Potter should have made an active substitution, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mark Cucurella, and Kai Havertz, all underperforming, would have been replaced by Chukwuemeka, Ben Chiwell, and David Datro Fofana. And maybe it would have helped Chelsea win the game.

Do you think Graham Porter is Chelsea’s real problem this season?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Entertainment/Facts (

)