Reason why Chelsea pulled out of the deal for Michael Olise revealed

A while ago, Premier League Giant, Chelsea Football Club reportedly pulled out of the deal to sign France International, Michael Olise after activating his release clause.

Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the player has penned down a new four year deal at Crystal Palace and he also revealed the reason why Chelsea Football Club pulled out of the deal to sign the player.

Recall that few days ago, The Blues reportedly activated the release clause of Olise and they were expected to go all out for the player, after completing the transfer of Moises Caceido and Romeo La but unfortunately, they pulled out of the deal and the player have also committed his future to Palace after the incident.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea Football Club pulled out of the deal because Crystal Palace informed club’s lawyers of going to the tribunal with the Blues over approach for Olise.

Crystal Palace were reportedly very serious about going to the tribunal because of the approach and immediately Chelsea were informed about the situation, they pulled out without thinking twice about it.

The France International was waiting patiently for the two clubs to reach an agreement but after Chelsea pulled out, he had no other option than to pen down a new four year deal at Selhurst Park. Michael Olise is considered as one of the finest young talent in the English Premier League, he has been on top of his game for the past couple of seasons now and this is definitely a good news for all Crystal Palace fans out there. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

