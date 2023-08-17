SPORT

Reason why Chelsea pulled out of the deal for Michael Olise revealed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

A while ago, Premier League Giant, Chelsea Football Club reportedly pulled out of the deal to sign France International, Michael Olise after activating his release clause.

Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the player has penned down a new four year deal at Crystal Palace and he also revealed the reason why Chelsea Football Club pulled out of the deal to sign the player.

Recall that few days ago, The Blues reportedly activated the release clause of Olise and they were expected to go all out for the player, after completing the transfer of Moises Caceido and Romeo La but unfortunately, they pulled out of the deal and the player have also committed his future to Palace after the incident.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea Football Club pulled out of the deal because Crystal Palace informed club’s lawyers of going to the tribunal with the Blues over approach for Olise.

Crystal Palace were reportedly very serious about going to the tribunal because of the approach and immediately Chelsea were informed about the situation, they pulled out without thinking twice about it.

The France International was waiting patiently for the two clubs to reach an agreement but after Chelsea pulled out, he had no other option than to pen down a new four year deal at Selhurst Park. Michael Olise is considered as one of the finest young talent in the English Premier League, he has been on top of his game for the past couple of seasons now and this is definitely a good news for all Crystal Palace fans out there. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Messi Will Beat Haaland to Ballon d’Or 2023 Award Despite The City Star Winning A Treble

4 mins ago

Seven players who scored on their Premier League debut this season

18 mins ago

Video: Madubuko Unveils Vision For Sport In Anambra

22 mins ago

Ranking EPL Clubs With The Highest Net Spend In Last 5 Years

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button