Reason Why Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Is The Manager To Watch For 2023/2024 Season

After a strong showing last season, Mikel Artata, the manager of Arsenal, could be one to keep an eye on this year.

After finishing in second place, Arsenal qualified for the Champions League in the 2023/24 season.Arteta is the engine, and he’s been putting out good vibes to help Arsenal win the Champions League again, something they haven’t done in four seasons.

During the 2022–2024 Premier League season, he guided the Gunners to a league-best 240-day unbeaten streak.Several injuries and player weariness caused him to falter with only five games left before the Premier League title.

Although he was unsuccessful in his pursuit of a trophy last year, he deserves credit for leading Arsenal back to the Champions League.

In my opinion, he will be a formidable manager to go up against in 2023/24.He’s made some major signings, and many people think they’re great.

Arteta has already signed three players: defender Kai Havertz from Chelsea, midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, and forward Timber from Ajax.This acquisition strengthens Arsenal’s roster with experienced players.

Despite this, Arteta is expected to sign further high-profile players in pursuit of a championship in the 2023–24 campaign.Several other players have been mentioned in connection with a possible transfer to Arsenal.Disasi, Frankie De Jong, and Mbappe are just a few examples.

Keep your distance from Arteta’s signings, though; he was manager of the month four times last season.This indicates that he has been unbeatable, and with the new season approaching, he has likely improved his game and skills, raising the possibility that he may set some remarkable records.

Despite being a relatively new manager, he brought the club its first championship in the 2019–2020 season.Just four months after taking over as manager, he won the FA Cup.When he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, the team won the Premier League thrice and the FA Cup twice.

Previous season he put pressure on City, demonstrating abilities akin to Pep’s.

Considering his signing strategy and track record, Arteta might be the next manager in 2023–2024.

only (

)