Reason Michelle Alozie Puts On Different Colored Boots

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
Nigerian Super Falcons played against the England’s Lionesses last Monday and the team won people’s hearts with their befitting performances, though the match was won by England following Penalty Shootout. 

One of the players who performed extraordinarily in this match was Michelle Alozie who did her job well exceptionally to curb the attackers from the opposition side, especially Lauren James who have been a threats to other teams in the World Cup so far. 

However, one of the things people noticed about Alozie is how she always put on boots of different colours. 

Many have aired their different opinions on this, but according to a report from a reliable source, the Nigerian British defender always wear this as a form of reference to her football role model which is Mario Balotelli. 

The Italian forward during his active footballing years is also fond of putting on coloured boots while playing on the pitch.

