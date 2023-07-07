Real Madrid’s Pre-season Fixtures With Date Ahead Of The New Spanish La Liga Santander Campaign

The Spanish La Liga Santander giant, Real Madrid were at top notch in the last season across all competitions most significantly in the Spanish Copa Del Rey where they emerged as the Champion.

The Los Blancos with a bid to get their form fully back on track both in the domestic top-flight league and European competitions are making some reformation to their squad by releasing some players, while signing some others as reinforcement ahead of the new season.

The Carlo Ancelotti’s side after their superb run of form will be facing a real test of time that is expected to put them in best shape, as they aim to continue their pursuit as contenders in all competitions when the new season begins.

As such, Real Madrid are expected to kick-off their pre-season tour later this month with every of their games expected to be a thrilling and keenly contested encounter.

The pre-season games could be seen below with the dates to be played indicated:

– AC Milan versus Real Madrid (July 23)

– Real Madrid versus Manchester United (July 27)

– Real Madrid versus FC Barcelona (July 29)

– Juventus versus Real Madrid (August 2).

As it stands, Real Madrid will be facing two Italian Serie A clubs, one English Premier League side and a potential El-Classico against bitter and eternal rival FC Barcelona with this aiming to put them in better shape going into the new season proper.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)