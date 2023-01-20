SPORT

Real Madrid’s Potential Xi That Could Give Them The Win In La Liga Against Athletic Bilbao

After losing 3-1 to Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao was unable to take advantage of clubs losing points around them. They were outplayed, despite the fact that it was a team in excellent form, and things got worse when Alvarez was shown a straight red card in the 60th minute. After defeating Espanyol 1-0 to go to the Copa del Rey final eight, they did pick up some steam. Real Madrid struggled in the Supercopa following their humiliating 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the championship game.

When they played Villarreal in the cup, they nearly met the same end after falling behind 2-0 just before halftime. Dani Ceballos led Los Blancos to a 3-2 victory as they were able to turn the game around in the second period. Real has a strong record in this matchup, although Athletic Club defeated Real 1-0 in a cup quarterfinal in February thanks to a late winner from Berenguer.

How Real Madrid could lineup against Athletic Bilbao.

Goalkeeper: Lunin.

Defenders: Eder Militao, A. Rudiger, D. Carvajal and Mendy.

Midfielders: E. Camavinga, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Forwards: F. Valverde, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Lucas Vazquez is unable to play due to an ankle issue, and David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are also sidelined due to calf problems. Daniel Carvajal is uncertain because of a muscular issue. The team of Carlo Ancelotti is not subject to any sanctions.

