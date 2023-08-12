Real Madrid’s Potential Lineup for the Season Opener Against Athletic Club

Real Madrid is gearing up for an exciting start to the new La Liga season as they face Athletic Club in their opening match. With a few key players unavailable due to injuries, Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup could see some youthful energy injected into the midfield. Let’s take a closer look at the potential lineup and the impact of the young midfield trio.

Real Madrid’s Possible Starting Lineup (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Fran Garcia

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham

Forwards: Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde

Injury Woes

Real Madrid will enter their season opener with some key players unavailable due to injuries. Thibaut Courtois’ absence due to an ACL injury means that Andriy Lunin is likely to start between the posts. Additionally, midfielders Dani Ceballos and Arda Guler are sidelined, prompting Ancelotti to explore alternative options in the middle of the park.

Youthful Midfield Trio

The absence of Ceballos and Guler has paved the way for a young and dynamic midfield trio comprising Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham. These talented midfielders bring a combination of defensive solidity, passing range, and creativity to the team.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Tchouameni’s ability to break up opposition attacks and distribute the ball efficiently makes him a valuable asset. His physicality and positioning offer stability to the midfield, allowing the attacking players more freedom.

Eduardo Camavinga: Camavinga’s composure on the ball and ability to transition from defence to attack seamlessly make him an ideal choice. His vision and passing accuracy enable him to link up plays and initiate attacks from deep.

Jude Bellingham: Bellingham’s box-to-box energy and tenacity make him a versatile presence in midfield. His work rate and willingness to press opponents can disrupt Athletic Club’s build-up play and provide an extra layer of defensive support.

Attacking Dynamics

In attack, Federico Valverde’s goal-scoring prowess will be crucial, while Vinicius Junior’s pace and dribbling skills can unlock defences. Rodrygo Goes’ creativity and ability to drift into pockets of space could prove pivotal in breaking down the Athletic Club’s defensive lines.

