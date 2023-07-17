Real Madrid’s Possible Next Season XI That Could See Them Actively Contend For The UCL Title

Real Madrid have been able to complete a few transfer deals this summer. The Los Blancos signed the likes of Jude Bellingham, Fran Garica, and Arda Guler in order to enhance the quality of their present squad ahead of the fast-approaching new season. Obviously, the Spanish Giants aren’t done with their business in this transfer window as they also have the intentions of finally signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain who have been their target for quite a long while.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Real Madrid’s possible lineup for next season that could see them actively contend for the UEFA Champions League title.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian International will be expected to remain Real Madrid’s first-choice Goalkeeper for their next season’s campaign since there isn’t anyone capable of taking over his position at the club.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Fran Garcia.

Fran Garcia will come into this backline setup for Real Madrid next season playing the left-back position which is his favourite position on the pitch. The Spanish International could add more solidity and creativity to Real Madrid’s play from their defensive area.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

This is obviously Real Madrid’s future Midfield trio involving Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni. These three players could come together to improve the team’s performance from the middle of the park next season.

Forwards: Vinicius Jnr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes.

If Kylian Mbappe eventually gets signed by Real Madrid, the French International will form a deadly attacking trio with Vinicius Jnr and Rodrygo Goes. This attack will be too hot for any team in Europe to handle next season.

Can Real Madrid win the UCL title with this lineup next season? Kindly let us know your thoughts by commenting below, Thanks for reading.

