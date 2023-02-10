This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Here are Real Madrid’s next seven games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams:

11TH FEBRUARY – AL-HILAL

Carlo Ancelotti and his men will face Al-Hilal in the club World Cup final tomorrow.

15TH FEBRUARY – ELCHE (HOME)

Real Madrid will lock horns next Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish league competition and the last time both teams met, the game ended 3-nil in favor of Ancelotti’s men.

18TH FEBRUARY – OSASUNA (AWAY)

The current La Liga winners will play an away game in the League against Osasuna. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

21ST FEBRUARY – LIVERPOOL (AWAY)

Real Madrid’s next game will see them lock horns at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League competition. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 1-0 victory in favor of the Spanish giants.

25TH FEBRUARY – ATLETICO MADRID (HOME)

Ancelotti and his men will lock horns next with Atletico at home in La Liga. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 3-1 victory in favor of Real Madrid.

2ND MARCH – BARCELONA (HOME)

Real Madrid will host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Copa Del Rey competition and the last time both teams met, the game ended 3-1in favor of the Catalan giants.

5TH MARCH – REAL BETIS ( AWAY )

Ancelotti and his men will play Real Betis away from home and the last time both teams met the game ended in a 2-1 victory in favor of Real Madrid.

Maxonarts (

)