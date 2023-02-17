Real Madrid’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including Tough Games Against Barca And Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Madrid based club returned back to winning ways after they got a convincing 3 – 1 win over Elche in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Spanish giants Real Madrid were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous home records against Elche.

The Los Blancos were ruthless in the opening 45 minutes as they led their opponent into making fouls in their own penalty box.

After their emphatic victory over Elche, They solidified their 2nd position on the log standings having played the same number of matches in the league.

The Spanish giants Real Madrid didn’t fire on cylinder in the second-half but they still manage not to concede against their opposition.

Let’s take a look at Real Madrid’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. OSASUNA VS REAL MADRID: The Spanish La Liga match between both clubs will be played at El Sadar Stadium.

2. LIVERPOOL VS REAL MADRID: It’s a UCL match and is scheduled to take place on the 21st of February, 2023.

3. REAL MADRID VS ATLETICO MADRID: it’s a league encounter and will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

4. REAL MADRID VS BARCELONA: The first leg of their cup match is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of March, 2023.

