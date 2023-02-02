Real Madrid’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including A Tough Game Against Mallorca.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Los Blancos bounced back to winning ways after they got a convincing 2 – 0 win over Valencia in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Spanish based club Real Madrid were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous home records against Valencia.

The Spanish based club Real Madrid were wasteful in front of goal as they found it difficult to hit the target despite having the best part of possession.

After their 2 – 0 win over Valencia, They solidified their 2nd position on the log standings having played the same number of matches in the league.

The Madrid based club cruised in the second-half as they finally got two goals in the space of five minutes to seal the victory over their opponent.

After their home victory over Valencia, they still sit 2nd position on the log standings behind log-leaders Barcelona.

Let’s take a look at Real Madrid’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. MALLORCA VS REAL MADRID: It’s a Spanish La Liga match and will be played at Son Moix.

2. TBD VS REAL MADRID: It’s a FIFA Club World Cup match and is scheduled to take place on the 8th of February, 2022.

3. REAL MADRID VS ELCHE: The league encounter between both clubs will be played on the 15th of February, 2022.

4. OSASUNA VS REAL MADRID: The league match between both clubs is scheduled to take place at El Sadar Stadium.

