Real Madrid’s Four Possible Lineups For 2023/2024 Season

There are four different ways Real Madrid could lineup next season. The los Blancos have several World-Class players in their squad and they are among the favorites to win both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League title next season.

4-4-2

Rodrygo could play alongside Joselu while Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde may play as wide midfielders. Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric may form a midfield partnership while David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Militao and Dani Carvajal are the defenders, Thibaut Courtois is the Goalkeeper. However, the Belgian shot-stopper is currently out injured and it remains to be seen whether the los Blancos will bring in a new Goalkeeper this summer.

4-3-2-1

Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Joselu may form an attacking partnership while Edouardo Camavinga, Aurelian Tchouameni and Federico Valverde may form a midfield trio. David Alaba, Militao, Rudiger and Dani Carvajal are the defenders while Courtois is the Goalkeeper.

Carlo Ancelotti used this formation during their tie with Manchester United and Barcelona. The Los Blancos grabbed a win over Manchester United but suffered a defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

3-4-2-1

Vinicius Junior could form an attacking partnership with Rodrygo and Arda Guler while Edouardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde may play as wing-backs.

Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric may form a midfield partnership while Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Militao may form a defensive partnership, Courtois is the Goalkeeper.

4-3-3

Vinicius Junior could form an attacking partnership with Federico Valverde and Rodrygo while Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are the midfielders. Garcia, Alaba, Militao and Dani Carvajal are the defenders while Courtois is the Goalkeeper.

