Real Madrid the only La Liga club that can sign Haaland or Mbappe, claims Javier Tebas

Carlo Ancelotti and his men will be at loggerheads with Valencia tonight. The clash will be a must-win contest for Real Madrid as they look to close the eight-point gap between them and their arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the league table. The Spanish champions have been one of the few clubs in the world, who have been in contention to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Ancelotti and his camp were close to finalizing the capture of Mbappe during the summer before the forward chose to prolong his stay in the Serie A.

Meanwhile, the former Dortmund star, Haaland has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu as well.

According to reports coming from El Chiringuito, amid all the talk surrounding the future of these two individuals, La Liga president Javier Tebas has recently claimed that Real Madrid is the only club in Spanish football that can sign either Mbappe or Haaland.

“If Haaland and Mbappé ever came to Spain, only Real Madrid will be able to sign them,” said Tebas. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

