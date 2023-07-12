SPORT

Real Madrid Squad Depth In 2023/2024 Season

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read

Real Madrid have several World-Class players in their squad ahead of 2023/2024 season. The los Blancos have already completed the signing of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Real Madrid spent €103 million on signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. He has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and was the most valuable footballer in the Bundesliga before joining Real Madrid.

Barcelona were close to secure the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. However, Real Madrid submitted a more improved offer for the turkish player and were able to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu. Guler has already ruled him a loan move and wants to play at Real Madrid next season.

Vinicius Junior is expected to play as the left-winger next season at Real Madrid. Rodrygo, Joselu and Rodriguez are Real Madrid’s number nine options next season. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler may play as right-wingers. Jude Bellingham, Aurelian Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Blanco, Reinier, Ceballos, Luka Modric and Diaz are Real Madrid’s midfield options next season.

Edouardo Camavinga, Mendy and Garcia are Real Madrid’s left-back options. Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Odriozola are Real Madrid’s right-back options. David Alaba, Nacho, Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Vallejo are Real Madrid’s CB options next season. Courtois and Lunin are Real Madrid’s Shot-stoppers for 2023/2024 season.

Malikings (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m, Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season

5 mins ago

Video: Amateur Clubs In Cameroon Urge Eto’o To Resign As FA President

12 mins ago

Messi’s Goals In 2011/2012 Season Compared To Haaland And De Bruyne’s Combined Goals Last Season

20 mins ago

Highest-Scoring Champions In Europe’s Top Five Leagues Since 2009/2010 Season

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button