Real Madrid Squad Depth In 2023/2024 Season

Real Madrid have several World-Class players in their squad ahead of 2023/2024 season. The los Blancos have already completed the signing of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Real Madrid spent €103 million on signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. He has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and was the most valuable footballer in the Bundesliga before joining Real Madrid.

Barcelona were close to secure the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. However, Real Madrid submitted a more improved offer for the turkish player and were able to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu. Guler has already ruled him a loan move and wants to play at Real Madrid next season.

Vinicius Junior is expected to play as the left-winger next season at Real Madrid. Rodrygo, Joselu and Rodriguez are Real Madrid’s number nine options next season. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler may play as right-wingers. Jude Bellingham, Aurelian Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Blanco, Reinier, Ceballos, Luka Modric and Diaz are Real Madrid’s midfield options next season.

Edouardo Camavinga, Mendy and Garcia are Real Madrid’s left-back options. Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Odriozola are Real Madrid’s right-back options. David Alaba, Nacho, Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Vallejo are Real Madrid’s CB options next season. Courtois and Lunin are Real Madrid’s Shot-stoppers for 2023/2024 season.

