Real Madrid shares photo of Benzema and Militao arriving its training camp ahead of Saturday’s final

Defending La Liga and Champions League Champions, Real Madrid will be aiming to lift the FIFA Club World Cup title for a record extending fifth time when they take on Saudi Arabian outfit, Al Hilal in the finals of the competition at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on Saturday.

However, ahead of this important FIFA Club World Cup final in Morocco between Real Madrid and Al Hilal on Saturday, Real Madrid duo, captain, Karim Benzema and defender, Eder Militao have joined the rest of their squad in their training Camp in Rabat on Thursday.

Real Madrid posted on Facebook: “Karim Benzema and Eder Militao join the training camp in Rabat.” Alongside some photos of Karim Benzema and Eder Militao arriving Rabat and meeting their teammates.

This Facebook post from Real Madrid sharing Photos of Karim Benzema and Eder Militao arriving its training camp ahead of Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup finals on Thursday has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have called it good news, while some have wished Real Madrid good luck.

