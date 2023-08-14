Real Madrid Secure Season-Long Loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga: A Fresh Start for Struggling Keeper

The 26-year-old Spain international will join the La Liga giants until June 30, 2024, with no option to make the move permanent.

Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a world-record fee of £71.6 million for a goalkeeper, but he has struggled to live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge.

He lost his place as the first-choice keeper to Edouard Mendy last season and only made seven Premier League appearances.

He will now compete with Thibaut Courtois, another former Chelsea keeper, for the number one spot at Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a great opportunity for me to play for one of the best clubs in the world,” Kepa said in a video message on Real Madrid’s website.

“I’m looking forward to working with Carlo Ancelotti and his staff, and to meeting my new teammates. I hope we can achieve great things together this season.”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez welcomed Kepa to the club and praised his quality and experience.

“Kepa is a goalkeeper with a lot of talent and a proven track record in the Premier League and with the national team. He will add strength and depth to our squad,” Perez said.

“We are delighted to have him on board and we wish him all the best in this new adventure.”

Chelsea thanked Kepa for his services and wished him good luck for the future.

“Kepa has been a part of some memorable moments in his time at Chelsea, including winning the Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well at Real Madrid,” a statement on Chelsea’s website read.

