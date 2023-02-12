Real Madrid President spotted posing with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in Morocco on Saturday night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Defending Champions League and La Liga Champions, Real Madrid recorded a 5-3 win over Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal to win the FIFA Club World Cup title for the fifth time in their history.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde each scored twice, while Real Madrid captain, Karim Benzema was also on the scoresheet for the La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

After beating Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal 5-3 in Rabat, Morocco to lift the FIFA Club World Cup trophy for a record extending fifth time on Saturday night, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez who was present in Rabat Morocco to show support to his team was spotted posing with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

Florentino Perez was spotted in smile as he held the FIFA Club World Cup trophy alone in Rabat, Morocco after his side’s 5-3 victory on Saturday night.

Florentino Perez’s side last success in the competition had been in 2018, but they have now won the 2022 edition of the tournament, moving them two clear of their La Liga rivals, Barcelona in terms of FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

