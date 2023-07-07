Real Madrid Potential Starting Lineup For 2023/2024 Season

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for €20m + add ons. Los Blancos signed a 6-year contract with the Turkish youngster and he’s set to play alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelian Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Edouardo Camavinga and Luka Modric at Real Madrid.

Barcelona were the front-runners in the race for Guler but Real Madrid managed to sign him ahead of Barcelona. The los Blancos offered Arda Guler a much better offer and the player snubbed the Catalan club. Several Barcelona supporters were left disappointed after the player chose to play for Real Madrid. Arda Guler has established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in football and he’s expected to perform well for Real Madrid next season.

Vinicius Junior may form an attacking partnership with Rodrygo and Arda Guler next season. Rodrygo has been deployed to play as false nine on several occasions under Carlo Ancelotti. He could replace Karim Benzema in Real Madrid’s starting XI.

Jude Bellingham may play alongside Aurelian Tchouameni and Federico Valverde while Edouardo Camavinga, Alaba, Militao and Carvajal may form a defensive partnership, Courtois is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)