Real Madrid Opponents In Each Of Their Club World Cup Title Triumph

Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal 5-3 to win their fifth Club World Cup title. The Los blancos have been struggling to remain consistent in performance since the beginning of this season but they managed to secure a win over Al-Hilal thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde.

The Los blancos took over possession of the game throughout the entire minutes. Vinicius Junior put his side ahead of Al-Hilal in the 13th minute and was assisted by Karim Benzema. Federico Valverde then scored in the 18th minute to make the score 2-0. Moussa Marega netted a goal for Al-Hilal but Karim Benzema made the score 3-1 in the second half. Carvajal then assisted Valverde in the 58th minute to make the score 4-1. Vinicius Junior later found the back of the net and Vietto netted a brace against the Los blancos.

Real Madrid’s opponents in each of their club world cup title triumph

The Los blancos won their first ever Club World Cup title in 2014 after beating San Lorenzo 2-0 in the final. Real Madrid beat Gremio 1-0 to win the 2017 Club World Cup title. Real Madrid won the 2018 Club World Cup title after defeating Al-In 4-1 in the final. Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal 5-3 to win the 2023 Club World Cup title.

