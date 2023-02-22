Real Madrid Have Scored More Goals In England Than Chelsea Since The Beginning Of 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid showed why they are the best club in Europe on Tuesday evening on Liverpool’s turf at Anfield Stadium. Anfield is perceived to be a fortress for Liverpool due to the huge support of the home Fans that the Reds usually receive at the stadium but, reigning Champion of Europe Real Madrid came to Anfield Stadium on Tuesday evening and battered the Anfield Landlords.

The Los Blancos Thrashed Liverpool by 5-2 to get a solid advantage in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ahead of the second leg.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr scored a brace each while Eder Militao scored a goal as Real Madrid vanquished Liverpool in England. It was another bad day for the Reds as they continue their search for revenge against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid’s 5 goals against Liverpool on Tuesday evening has saw the Carlo Ancelotti’s side having more goals in England in 2023 than Chelsea.

It’s no longer a news that Chelsea has been awful since the beginning of this year and the £300million spent by the Club to reinforce the squad in January hasn’t done much to change the bad form of the club.

Despite signing Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and David Datro Fofana in January, Chelsea has scored just 4 goals in this year across all competitions in England. The West London club has scored just a goal in February despite playing 4 games.

Chelsea has played 10 games this year with 9 of those games in England in the Premier league and FA Cup while they played another game in Germany in the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

The Graham Potter’s side has scored just 4 goals in 2 Months of football this year while Real Madrid that came on visitation scored 5 goals just in a Match.

AminullahiMuritala (

)