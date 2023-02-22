Real Madrid Has Beaten Chelsea, Man City And Liverpool Two Times In The UCL In The Last 12 Months

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There’s a reason why Real Madrid is among the greatest clubs in the World and the most successful club in the history of UEFA Champions League. The ability of the Los Blancos to step up on global stage, especially, against Premier league clubs and get Impressive results are among the major reasons why Real Madrid is dominating the UEFA Champions League.

In the last few Months, Real Madrid has been able to eliminate top Premier League Clubs including Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

On Tuesday evening, Real Madrid stunned Liverpool at Anfield Stadium as the Los Blancos scored 5 goals against the Reds and get a 5-2 win against the Jurgen Klopp’s side, despite the fact that Liverpool was leading the game with two goals.

Last season, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in Paris to win the UEFA Champions League Final. The Los Blancos scored just a goal in the UEFA Champions League Final in Paris to clinched their 14th European title.

On the way to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season, the two finalists of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Manchester City and Chelsea were both defeated by Real Madrid.

The Spanish Giant beat Manchester City in the Semifinals, in one of the greatest comebacks in UEFA Champions League history. They also beat Chelsea in Quarterfinal last season.

Within the last 12 Months, Real Madrid has defeated Chelsea and Manchester City While Liverpool has suffered two defeats against the Los Blancos.

AminullahiMuritala (

)