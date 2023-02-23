Real Madrid eyeing move for former Manchester United forward Cavani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid are considering a move for Valencia forward Edinson Cavani if the club are relegated from La Liga this season, according to Fichajes.

Cavani joined Valencia at the start of the season on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of the last campaign.

The forward has done a fine job with Los Che so far but his future is uncertain as Valencia are threatened by demotion to the Segunda division.

And that could work in Real Madrid’s favour as they could sign the Uruguayan as a stop-gap option to add to their forward ranks.

Real Madrid have been in need for a second choice forward to back up Karim Benzema and support the squad when needed.

Benzema has suffered with a fair few injury problems this season and that has often cost Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the La Liga title race this campaign.

The club have been linked to a variety of forwards over the last few months but have refused to sign a second-choice, often using players like Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard in that position to make up for it.

Cavani would bring plenty of experience and has done well wherever he has been, and given his age, a first-choice role is not something he can pull off consistently.

He performed well in a secondary role at Manchester United, scoring 17 goals in his first campaign as his side reached the Europa League final.

His second campaign was more difficult and troubled with injuries, so he was given the freedom to leave the club and he chose to stay in Europe with Valencia ahead of the World Cup.

Before that, he was one of Europe’s best goalscorers in the previous decade with both Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli, winning various trophies across his career.

Cavani would bring experience and quality to the Real Madrid attacking line and a move that prestigious this late in his career would be a special one for him.

