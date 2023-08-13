Real Madrid discover how long Militao will be out of action after he sustained an injury vs Bilbao

Real Madrid’s streak of misfortune with injuries seems unending this week, following Thibaut Courtois’ ACL rupture during training on Wednesday, Eder Militao has now fallen victim after yesterday’s game vs Athletic Bilbao.

During the second half of Saturday’s triumph over Athletic Club, the Brazilian international crumpled to the ground in agony, ultimately leaving the field in tears, clutching his knee. Carlo Ancelotti’s concerns have unfortunately materialized, and the stark reality has been confirmed by Real Madrid.

Eder Militao’s absence will cast a long shadow over Real Madrid’s plans, as he is expected to be sidelined for a substantial period, likely extending to a minimum of six months. In the coming days, he is scheduled to undergo surgery.

This development strikes a severe blow to Ancelotti’s strategy, leaving him without his starting goalkeeper and one of his pivotal central defenders for the foreseeable future, though that of the goalkeeper has been resolved with Kepa Arrizabalaga expected to join on a temporary basis.

The pressing question arises whether Real Madrid will now dip into the transfer market to secure a new center-back. Presently, they can only rely on David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho Fernandez in their first-team options, leaving them somewhat lacking in this key defensive department.

Source: Football Espana.

Charlesayor (

)