Former Arsenal football club of England star Dani Ceballos was the hero for Real Madrid football club of Spain on Thursday night, as he scored an injury time winning goal in their remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal football club at Estadio de la Ceramica in the Spanish Copa del Rey.

The Spaniard was dropped to the bench by coach Carlo Ancelotti and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

Dani Ceballos replaced former Bayern Munich football club star Toni Kroos in the 56th minute and he was able to make an instant impact on the pitch, as he scored a goal and also provided an assist.

Goals from Brazil national team star Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos gave Real Madrid football club a remarkable comeback victory, despite the fact that Super Eagles of Nigeria star Samuel Chukwueze and Etienne Capoue scored for Villarreal football club in the first half.

Ceballos provided an assist for Vinicius Junior immediately after being introduced to the pitch (57th minute) and he scored the winning goal in the 86th minute after receiving an assist from Marco Asensio to help his team to secure a comeback victory.

Dani Ceballos will now be looking forward to returning to Real Madrid football club first eleven when they play their next League game against Athletic Bilbao football club this weekend.

Real Madrid football club have also moved to the next round of the Spanish Copa del Rey, following their hard-fought comeback victory over Villarreal football club at Estadio de la Ceramica.

